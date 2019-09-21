Nippon Express may see Future Supply rally

Nippon Express Company, acting through Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania) Pte Ltd, has agreed to acquire 22 per cent stake in Future Supply Chain Solutions via primary issuance and secondary purchase from an existing Investor. FSC will issue 37.89 lakh shares to Nippon Express at ₹664 a share; it has also entered into an agreement with institutional shareholders of FSC to acquire 58.63 lakh shares. These transactions will result in Nippon Express owning a 22 per cent stake in FSC.