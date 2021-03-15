Nippon India launches new SDL ETF

Nippon India Mutual Fund has launched new exchange traded fund ‘Nippon India ETF Nifty SDL – 2026 Maturity’. The new fund offer closes on Friday.

Benchmarked to Nifty SDL Apr 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight Index, the ETF offers stability of investment, relatively attractive returns and tax efficiency without lock-in period. The index seeks to measure the performance of portfolio of 20 State Development Loans maturing between May 1, 2025 and April 30, 2026.

The index will be reviewed at the end of every quarter to ensure that weights are capped at 15 per cent and in case there is a breach of 15 per cent in any State and UT, excess weight will be redistributed proportionally.