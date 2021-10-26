Nippon Life AMC net profit increases by 48%

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Nippon Life India Asset Management has reported that its net profit in the September quarter increased 48 per cent to ₹214 crore against ₹145 crore in the same period last year, largely on an increase in assets under management (AUM) and better margins.
Revenue from operations was up at ₹328 crore (₹259 crore).
Nippon India Alternate Investments Fund has raised ₹4,000 crore across various asset class including equity, real estate, credit, technology and venture capital fund of fund. The Nippon India Digital Innovation Fund has received investment commitments and letter of intent of about $100 million.
Average quarterly AUM was up 32 per cent to ₹2.65-lakh crore against ₹2-lakh crore logged last year. Equity AUM was up 47 per cent to ₹1.45-lakh crore from ₹98,600 crore and that of fixed income increased to ₹1.08-lakh crore (₹93,700 crore). Inflow through systematic investment plan in the quarter under review was down marginally to ₹1,880 crore against ₹1,890 crore but SIP asset under management was up 57 per cent to ₹49,700 crore.
The fund house has offshore AUM of ₹1.17 crore in Singapore, Mauritius, Dubai and Singapore. Of this, it manages assets worth ₹8,700 crore directly and provides advisory service to the remaining ₹3,000 crore. The AIF has received approval from SEZ authorities for setting up an AIF at the GIFT IFSC.
Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, NAM (Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited) India, said the profit was driven by strong fund performance, robust risk management and granular distribution network. The fund house continues to focus on profitable growth, strengthening the digital ecosystem and expanding the overall industry size, he said.
Market share increased 21 basis points to 7.33 per cent in the first half of this fiscal. The Board has approved an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...