Stocks

Nippon Life AMC’s Q4 net skyrockets to ₹167 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 27, 2021

Fund house to pay ₹5 as final dividend

Nippon Life India Asset Management reported a multi-fold rise in its net profit for the quarter-ended March at ₹167 crore against ₹4 crore logged in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹302 crore versus ₹274 crore on a year-on-year basis. The fund house's revenue in the previous March quarter was impacted by the Covid pandemic. Nippon Life has proposed a final divided of ₹5 per share.

‘Highest-ever profit’

Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, NAM India, said the fund house has recorded its highest-ever profit driven by robust asset growth and better operating efficiencies. “We remain focused on longer-term returns while expanding our investor-base,” he added.

The average assets under management (AUM) of the fund house was up 12 per cent in the March quarter at ₹2.28 lakh crore (₹2.04 lakh crore).

Average equity AUM in the quarter under review was up 10 per cent at ₹1.21 lakh crore (₹1.10 lakh crore) while debt AUM increased to ₹70,100 crore (₹57,300 crore). Liquid funds' AUM decreased 12 per cent to ₹28,300 crore (₹32,300 crore).

NIMF had launched nine new funds last fiscal and manages assets worth ₹37,000 crore in these funds as of March-end. These funds attracted 1.55 lakh investors through the NFOs. As of March-end, NIMF has one of the largest retail assets in the industry, at ₹64,345 crore (₹44,400 crore), contributing 28 per cent of AUM .

Published on April 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.