Nirlon may build on tie-up with JP Morgan

Commercial/IT/ITES office space developer Nirlon on Thursday signed a long-term lease and license agreement with JP Morgan, the global banking and financial services provider, for premium office space at Nirlon Knowledge Park in Mumbai. JP Morgan will take up approximately 1.15 million sq ft of office space that is expected to be delivered by the second quarter of 2021. NKP has a site area of 23 acres and is located on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway in Goregaon.