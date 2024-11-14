Niva Bupa Health Insurance Shares, Niva Bupa IPO Listing Updates November 14, 2024: Niva Bupa Health Insurance stocks closed lower on Thursday, erasing listing gains. Shares of Niva Bupa were listed on stock exchanges today at 5.5-6% premium over the IPO price of ₹74. However, the stock closed at ₹74.01 on the NSE and at ₹74 on the BSE. The IPO of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, formerly Max Bupa Health Insurance Company, got subscribed 1.80 times on the closing day of share sale. The issue has a price band of ₹70-74 per share.
Shares of Niva Bupa closed at ₹74.01 on the NSE, lower by 5.29%, erasing listing gains.
On the BSE, the stock ended at ₹74, lower by 5.73%.
The stocks of Niva Bupa Health Insurance today were listed on the NSE and BSE at ₹78.14 and ₹78.50, respectively, a 5.5% or 6% premium against the issue price of ₹74.
(Photo: X/@NSEIndia)
Niva Bupa shares were listed at ₹78.14 and ₹78.50 on the NSE and BSE, respectively, a 5.5% or 6% premium against the issue price of ₹74.
- November 14, 2024 15:09
Niva Bupa shares today: Outlook as at 3 pm
Niva Bupa shares fell 5.16% on the NSE to ₹74.11 as at 3.06 pm.
- November 14, 2024 14:45
Niva Bupa shares today: Catch the action from today’s listing ceremony of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited: NSE
- November 14, 2024 14:09
Niva Bupa share price today: Shares declined 4%
Niva Bupa shares dropped 3.60% on the NSE to trade at ₹75.33 as at 2.06 pm. On the BSE, the stock declined 4.09% to ₹75.29
- November 14, 2024 13:22
Stock market live today: Market uncertainty persists
- November 14, 2024 13:14
Niva Bupa shares today: Stock trades 3% lower as at 1.10 pm
- November 14, 2024 12:46
Niva Bupa shares today
Niva Bupa shares declined 3.39% on the NSE to ₹75.49 as at 12.44 pm.
- November 14, 2024 12:45
Niva Bupa shares today: Post-listing view on Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance made a positive debut on the stock market, listing at Rs 78.14, a 5.5% premium over its issue price of Rs 74. This performance was slightly better than expected.
The IPO, which was moderately subscribed 1.9 times, reflected a cautious investor sentiment, potentially influenced by the company’s recent negative quarterly earnings. While Niva Bupa has shown strong growth and a positive turnaround in recent years, the short-term performance concerns and the IPO’s pricing seemed to have tempered investor enthusiasm.
Investors who participated in the IPO can consider holding their shares, but should closely monitor the company’s performance and the broader market conditions. New investors may want to wait for a clearer picture of the company’s future trajectory before investing.
- Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart
- November 14, 2024 12:17
Niva Bupa shares jump 6 pc in market debut: PTI
Shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, formerly Max Bupa Health Insurance Company, on Thursday listed with a premium of 6 per cent against the issue price of Rs 74.
The stock made its debut at Rs 78.50, up 6 per cent on the BSE. It further jumped 9.37 per cent to Rs 80.94.
At the NSE, it listed at Rs 78.14, a surge of 5.59 per cent from the issue price.
The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 14,069.93 crore.
The initial public offering of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd got subscribed 1.80 times on the closing day of share sale on Monday.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) had a price band of Rs 70-74 per share.
The Rs 2,200-crore IPO had a fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 1,400 crore by promoters.
The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issuance towards boosting its capital base to strengthen solvency levels, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
This is the second standalone health insurer to float an IPO after Star Health & Allied Insurance Company.PTI report
- November 14, 2024 12:12
- November 14, 2024 12:09
(Photo: X/@NSEIndia)
- November 14, 2024 11:56
(Photo: X/@NSEIndia)
- November 14, 2024 11:37
Niva Bupa shares today: Stock falls 4%
Niva Bupa shares fell 3.92% on the NSE to trade at ₹75.08 as at 11.34 am.
Day’s high: ₹81
Day’s low: ₹73.51
(NSE data)
- November 14, 2024 10:57
Niva Bupa shares slip 2% post premium listing
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company shares declined 1.95 per cent to ₹76.62 on NSE by 10.30 am on Thursday, after listing at a premium earlier in the day. The stock debuted at ₹78.14 on NSE and ₹78.50 on BSE, marking a 5.5-6 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹74.
Trading data showed buy orders for 39.14 lakh shares against sell orders for 38.55 lakh shares.
The ₹2,200-crore IPO, which closed on Monday, was subscribed 1.80 times, with retail investors showing strong interest at 2.73 times subscription. QIB portion was subscribed 2.06 times, while non-institutional investors’ segment saw 0.68 times subscription.
Anupama Ghosh of businessline writes | Click to read more
- November 14, 2024 10:51
Niva Bupa shares decline 3% post-listing
(NSE data)
- November 14, 2024 09:28
Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Should you subscribe?
Here’s bl Research Bureau’s earlier report on Niva Bupa
Niva Bupa Health Insurance is the second standalone health insurance (SAHI) IPO in recent times after Star Health. The fast-growing company in a fast-growing segment does offer a strong proposition for investors for long-term growth. But the valuation is at a premium, which transfers the risk of growth to investors at the current levels. The company reported ₹82 crore PAT in FY24 and the upper band of IPO values it at ₹13,520 crore or 165 times PE, which is a premium to Star Health (33 times PE). The nascent operator with lower profitability has inflated PE multiples, but on a Price to book ratio is similar to the industry at 4.5 times its FY24 book value (Star Health 4.4 times). We recommend investors track the profitability expansion over the years before investing in the stock. The IPO has a fresh issue of ₹800 crore and OFS of ₹1,400 crore from promoters Bupa Singapore and Fettle Tone (True North).
- November 14, 2024 09:25
Niva Bupa IPO: Niva Bupa IPO was subscribed 1.80 times
The IPO of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, formerly Max Bupa Health Insurance Company, got subscribed 1.80 times on the closing day of share sale on Monday.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 31,13,62,800 shares against 17,28,57,143 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 2.73 times subscription while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 2.06 times. Non-Institutional Investors part fetched 68 per cent subscription.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 990 crore from anchor investors.
The issue has a price band of Rs 70-74 per share.
The Rs 2,200-crore IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,400 crore by promoters. The company reduced the issue size as it was earlier looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore.
The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issuance towards boosting its capital base to strengthen solvency levels, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
This is the second standalone health insurer to float an IPO after Star Health & Allied Insurance Company.
ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the offer.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.
PTI report
- November 14, 2024 09:23
Niva Bupa IPO listing today: Watch the NSE listing ceremony live
