Niva Bupa Health Insurance Shares Today, Niva Bupa IPO Listing Live News November 14, 2024: Shares of Niva Bupa will be listed on stock exchanges today.

Niva Bupa IPO listing today: Watch the NSE listing ceremony live

  • November 14, 2024 09:28

    Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Should you subscribe?

    Here’s bl Research Bureau’s earlier report on Niva Bupa

    Niva Bupa Health Insurance is the second standalone health insurance (SAHI) IPO in recent times after Star Health. The fast-growing company in a fast-growing segment does offer a strong proposition for investors for long-term growth. But the valuation is at a premium, which transfers the risk of growth to investors at the current levels. The company reported ₹82 crore PAT in FY24 and the upper band of IPO values it at ₹13,520 crore or 165 times PE, which is a premium to Star Health (33 times PE). The nascent operator with lower profitability has inflated PE multiples, but on a Price to book ratio is similar to the industry at 4.5 times its FY24 book value (Star Health 4.4 times). We recommend investors track the profitability expansion over the years before investing in the stock. The IPO has a fresh issue of ₹800 crore and OFS of ₹1,400 crore from promoters Bupa Singapore and Fettle Tone (True North).

  • November 14, 2024 09:25

    Niva Bupa IPO: Niva Bupa IPO was subscribed 1.80 times

    The IPO of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, formerly Max Bupa Health Insurance Company, got subscribed 1.80 times on the closing day of share sale on Monday.

    The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 31,13,62,800 shares against 17,28,57,143 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

    The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 2.73 times subscription while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 2.06 times. Non-Institutional Investors part fetched 68 per cent subscription.

    Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 990 crore from anchor investors.

    The issue has a price band of Rs 70-74 per share.

    The Rs 2,200-crore IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,400 crore by promoters. The company reduced the issue size as it was earlier looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore.

    The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issuance towards boosting its capital base to strengthen solvency levels, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

    This is the second standalone health insurer to float an IPO after Star Health & Allied Insurance Company.

    ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

    The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

    PTI report

