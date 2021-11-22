No respite for Paytm investors, stock slumps another 13% on Monday

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The shares of One97 Communications, which operates Paytm, slumped further by 13 per cent on Monday even as the company reported a 131 per cent increase in its gross merchandise value (GMV) in October 2021 on a year-on-year basis.
The stock had crashed 27.25 per cent on Thursday, the first day of listing, as high valuation impacted investor sentiments. The company’s market cap is down by ₹50,000 crore in two days of trading.
Shares of recently listed companies like Policybazaar (PB Fintech), Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures) and Zomato also came under pressure. Zomato was down by nearly 3 per cent while Policy Bazaar slumped 6.6 per cent on Monday on the BSE.
Hours before Paytm’s listing on Thursday, research firm Macquarie had come up with a ‘Sell’ report on the stock and said the company was a cash-guzzler and lacked focus.
Global brokerage firm Macquarie Research said it expected the Paytm stock to hit as low as ₹1,200, implying 44.2 per cent potential downside from its issue price, citing expensive valuations compared to global fintech players, and Paytm’s business model lacking focus and direction. “Paytm’s valuation, at around 26x FY23E price to sales (P/S), is expensive especially when profitability remains elusive for a long time. Most fintech players globally trade around 0.3x-0.5x PSg (price-to-sales growth ratio) and we have assumed the upper end of this band,” said Macquarie, which has initiated with an ‘Underperform’ rating.
On its part Paytm tried to assuage investor concerns by releasing some positive numbers. It reported a 418 per cent year-on-year growth in the value of loans disbursed in October. “The October 2021 month saw a continued increase in adoption across our different financial services products. The lending business continued to show very strong growth as a result of rapid scale-up of all of our lending products, including postpaid, consumer loans and merchant loans”, the company said adding that the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs) increased more than 35 per cent in October 2021 to 63 million as compared to 47 million in the same month last year.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, told his employees in a town hall not to get worried by the market perception and focus on expanding the business. According to a Bloomberg report, Sharma drew parallels between himself and Elon Musk of Tesla.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...