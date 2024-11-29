NODWIN Gaming, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Limited, has announced the acquisition of Trinity Gaming, a leading gaming agency and content platform, for ₹24 crore. The deal, completed on November 29, 2024, involves a combination of cash and stock swap.

The shares of Nazara Technologies Limited were trading at ₹1,007.40, down by ₹13.95 or 1.37 per cent on the NSE today at 12.20 pm.

The acquisition includes 100 per cent of Trinity Gaming’s share capital, with ₹4.8 crore in cash and the remaining ₹19.2 crore in NODWIN Gaming equity shares. Founded in 2019 by Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao, Trinity Gaming manages over 1,000 creators and serves as a YouTube Gaming Multi-Channel Network and Meta’s Creator Service Provider in India.

NODWIN Gaming plans to expand Trinity’s portfolio into emerging markets including Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. The company will also merge its Unpaused Talent business with Trinity, with the founders continuing to lead operations.

This strategic move aligns with NODWIN Gaming’s growth strategy, following recent acquisitions in India and international markets. The company, valued at $349 million as of 2023, continues to strengthen its position in the gaming and esports ecosystem by adding content creation and marketing capabilities.