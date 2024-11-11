Norton Motorcycles, the British premium motorcycle manufacturer owned by TVS Motor Company, announced today that CEO Dr. Robert Hentschel is stepping down from his position with immediate effect. Hentschel, who led the company since 2021, will transition to a non-executive director role.
The shares of TVS Motor Company Limited were trading at ₹2,466.05 down by ₹1.85 or 0.07 per cent on the NSE today at 2.47 pm.
The company has implemented a new leadership structure, dividing operations between two executive directors. Nevijo Mance joins as Executive Director responsible for upstream operations, including product development, manufacturing, and supply chain management. Richard Arnold, who was appointed as Executive Director in June 2024, will oversee downstream operations, including marketing, sales, and customer relationship management.
- Also read: KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani International posts net loss ₹4.92 corre, revenues up 49%
During his tenure, Hentschel strengthened Norton’s operational foundation and fostered closer ties with parent company TVS Motor, which acquired Norton in April 2020. The 125-year-old motorcycle brand currently operates from a manufacturing facility in the West Midlands, England, producing hand-crafted motorcycles for over 80 global markets.
The leadership reorganization aims to enhance Norton’s position in the premium motorcycle segment while maintaining its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The company’s products are currently distributed in more than 80 countries worldwide through TVS Motor Company’s network.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.