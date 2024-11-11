Norton Motorcycles, the British premium motorcycle manufacturer owned by TVS Motor Company, announced today that CEO Dr. Robert Hentschel is stepping down from his position with immediate effect. Hentschel, who led the company since 2021, will transition to a non-executive director role.

The shares of TVS Motor Company Limited were trading at ₹2,466.05 down by ₹1.85 or 0.07 per cent on the NSE today at 2.47 pm.

The company has implemented a new leadership structure, dividing operations between two executive directors. Nevijo Mance joins as Executive Director responsible for upstream operations, including product development, manufacturing, and supply chain management. Richard Arnold, who was appointed as Executive Director in June 2024, will oversee downstream operations, including marketing, sales, and customer relationship management.

During his tenure, Hentschel strengthened Norton’s operational foundation and fostered closer ties with parent company TVS Motor, which acquired Norton in April 2020. The 125-year-old motorcycle brand currently operates from a manufacturing facility in the West Midlands, England, producing hand-crafted motorcycles for over 80 global markets.

The leadership reorganization aims to enhance Norton’s position in the premium motorcycle segment while maintaining its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The company’s products are currently distributed in more than 80 countries worldwide through TVS Motor Company’s network.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit