Stocks

Now, ASBA for retail investors in debt issues too

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 23, 2020 Published on November 23, 2020

For the retail investors, SEBI has now allowed payment of up to ₹2 lakh through the use of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in the public issues of debt securities as well. Similar to the equity markets, SEBI has extended Applications Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) even for debt market instruments.

SEBI is making persistent attempts to increase retail participation in the debt segment. The incumbent SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi has taken it upon himself to revive retail interest in debt markets, as retail participation is very little.

SEBI said that ASBA and UPI payment will be available on issuances and listing of non-convertible redeemable preference shares, securitised debt instruments and security receipts and municipal debt securities.

