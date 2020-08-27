Stocks

Now invest in Axis MF schemes via WhatsApp

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

Axis Asset Management Company has allowed investors to invest in its mutual fund schemes and avail various other services through WhatsApp.

Investors need to save Axis AMC’s WhatsApp number that is 7506771113 and send a simple ‘Hi’ to start the conversation. Investors can use the platform to invest in any schemes of the fund house either via SIPs or through lumpsum amounts besides checking net asset value and sourcing information on various schemes.

Investors can also look at the portfolio of the scheme and request for account statement on their registered email ID besides raising query and filing complaint.

Chandresh Kumar Nigam, Managing Director, Axis AMC said customer expectations from services have changed manifold in light of the recent Covid pandemic.

The extension of services through WhatsApp ensures consumer engagement in the most efficient manner, he said.

