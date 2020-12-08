NSDL to appoint new MD and CEO

The National Depository Services Ltd (NSDL), India’s largest share depository, has invited applications for the post of MD and CEO.

G V Nageswara Rao, the incumbent MD and CEO was appointed in June 2013. He has completed his terms and as per SEBI regulations he cannot be now reappointed. SEBI has specified that any MD and CEO of a stock market infrastructure company can be appointed only for two terms of up to five years. Rao was reappointed in 2018 for a lesser term.

A host of bureaucrats, bankers and regulatory officials are eyeing the post of MD and CEO of NSDL, which pays a huge salary that runs into several crores of rupees per year.

Applicants should have 20 years experience in the financial services industry with five years in the leadership role.