NSE admits SpiceJet, 13 BSE-listed cos

NSE has admitted 14 BST-listed stocks for trading in the cash segment on Monday.

They are SpiceJet, Force Motors, Westlife Development, BC Power Controls, Jiya Eco-Products, Vishal Fabrics, Kennametal India, Jump Networks, Shree Digvijay Cements, Dolat Investments, Waterbase, Vikas Proppant & Granite, Vikas WSP and Hindustan Foods.

Most of these stocks gained in the range of one per cent to 16 per cent, as traders expect NSE listing will enhance liquidity. Force Motors , Dolat and Jiya Eco gained the most while BC Power, Vikas Proppant and Westlife closed in the red.