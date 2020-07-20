NSE-backed CAMS gets SEBI nod to float IPO

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Computer Age Management Services, backed by Warburg Pincus LLC and the National Stock Exchange, has received markets regulator SEBI’s go-ahead to raise an estimated ₹ 1,500-1,600 crore through an initial share sale.
The IPO will see sale of 1.22 crore equity shares through offer-for-sale by Great Terrain Investment, NSE Investments, Acsys Investments, HDFC and HDB Employees Welfare Trust, as per the draft papers filed with Sebi.
While Great Terrain is an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, NSE Investments is a group firm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), which had filed draft papers with SEBI in January, obtained its observations on July 17, the latest update with the capital markets watchdog showed.
Last month, the regulator had sought clarification from the lead manager of the public issue.
Market sources estimate the IPO size to be between ₹1,500 crore and ₹1,600 crore.
CAMS, headquartered in Chennai, is co-owned by NSE Investments, Warburg Pincus, Faering Capital ACSYS Investments and HDFC Group.
The issue is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd.
CAMS claims to be India’s largest registrar and transfer agent with a market share of 69.4 per cent, based on mutual funds’ average assets under management, as of November 2019.
During 2018-19, it served ₹18.7 lakh crore of AAUM (average assets under management) of 16 mutual fund clients.
It offers integrated services for receipt, verification and processing of financial and non-financial transactions for the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector, largely the mutual fund industry.
It also provides services of transaction, payment, settlement and reconciliation, dividend processing, record keeping, report generation, intermediary empanelment and brokerage computation and compliance.
According to the draft IPO papers, CAMS’ total income and profit after tax for 2018-19 stood at ₹711.49 crore and ₹130.89 crore, respectively.
Apart from this, Likhitha Infrastructure too has received Sebi’s go-ahead to float an IPO.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...