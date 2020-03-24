Stocks

NSE defers indices rebalancing

Chennai | Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

 

The NSE has deferred rebalancing of various indices that were supposed to take effect from Friday. “Considering the recent extreme market volatility, index-based market wide circuit breaker events, increased margin requirement, travel restrictions imposed in Mumbai and other cities in India, and in order to provide support to various stakeholders, it has been decided to defer the upcoming index rebalancing (including the quarterly rebalancing of shares outstanding and investible weight factors) earlier scheduled to come into effect from March 27, (close of March 26) until further notice,” it said. Our Bureau

