NSE hit by massive tech glitch, markets shut till further notice

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) was hit by another technical snag during the first half of the trading session on Wednesday.
According to stock brokers and dealers, the problem started with rates of Bank Nifty index were not updating and later spread to the Nifty index as well. They pointed out that the issue with Bank Nifty feeds started between 10 AM and 10.20 AM. Around 11.40 AM, the NSE said it was suspending trading across futures and options segment.
In the next few minutes, the NSE said it was suspending trading for the day until further notice.
NSE shut trading for entire markets till further notice.
Both Nifty and Bank Nifty are the largest traded derivative contracts of the NSE and the glitch caused market disruption just a day ahead of the February month futures and options expiry leading to much heartburn among traders.
Option writers benefit the most if markets are shut for trading as those who have bought or sold options loose out on time value, brokers said.
Bank Nifty index had gained 22 percent between February 1 and February 16 and fell by around 8 percent in the next few days. However, just two days ahead of the monthly derivative expiry, the index had started to move up again. On Wednesday, the index was up nearly 2 percent before it was hit by a tech glitch.
Before Wednesday, the NSE was hit by a massive tech glitch in December 2020.
Read more: NSE Clearing suffered a tech glitch before Nifty fell by 3%
NSE Clearing, the trade clearing and settlement arm of the NSE, was hit by a ‘technical glitch’ on December 21 that affected several stock brokers. Before the Nifty index witnessed its worst single day fall in nearly seven months by over 3 percent or 432 points, many brokers saw their trade orders being automatically deleted and some even had their terminals disabled.
In September 2020, the NSE Clearing arm suffered a tech glitch after SEBI introduced new margin norms. Also, pay-in and pay-out was disrupted for three days back then.
Read more: Tech glitches mar SEBI new margin regime
"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system. We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above all the segments have been closed at 11.40 and will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved," NSE Spokesperson said.
Although tech glitch has been a recurring phenomena for NSE for the past few years, SEBI has not made public any of its analysis of it. Last year, brokers association ANMI had even shot-off a letter to NSE alleging severe loss to its members due to tech glitch. In 2017,NSE had to suspend trading for three hours after a tech glitch.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...