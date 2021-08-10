NSE IFSC joins hands with BSO to connect global investors

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
NSE IFSC Ltd has appointed BSO as its first official international approved connectivity partner. The partnership will provide Asian, European and American trading firms with added infrastructure solutions helping future traders gain faster, more secure access to the Indian market via BSO’s global network, said NSEI IFSC in a release on Tuesday.
NSE IFSC, NSE’s International Exchange facilitates trading in Nifty futures & options, INR-USD and other derivatives products in Asia for American and European trading firms. The exchange is seeking to sign up global connectivity partners to facilitate international trading firms, of which BSO is the first, the statement added.
“This announcement comes in the backdrop of increased demand from trading firms for connectivity into India, and in particular, GIFT City. India has seen a significant growth in its trading activity, with 8.85 billion contracts traded in 2020. As the only non-domestic official service provider to deliver connectivity into NSE IFSC at GIFT-City, BSO is perfectly positioned to meet increased market demand,” the statement further added.
Ravi Varanasi, Chief Business Development Officer and Group President, NSE, said: “We are delighted to announce BSO as one of our first International Network Carriers. BSO’s global presence across diverse markets, along with its low-latency and highly resilient connectivity service will not only provide access to NSE IFSC for market participants across the globe, but will also encourage international trading members to use this connectivity to provide trading access to their clients through the innovative Segregated Nominee Account Provider (SNAP) framework.”
Michael Ourabah, CEO of BSO, said: “The NSE IFSC is fast becoming a leading global exchange, with competitive tax structures, trading hours and increasingly impressive derivatives volume... At BSO, we pride ourselves on our uniquely engineered international network, and our connectivity partnership with the NSE IFSC marks our pledge to connect emerging markets, such as GIFT City, with established markets around the world.”
BSO is headquartered in Ireland, but has 11 offices around the world including London, New York, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
Mental health issues, representation of women, and sustainability practices came to the fore at the biggest ...
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...