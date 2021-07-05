NSE lists 100th Exchange Traded Fund

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Exchange traded funds (ETFs) listed on NSE touched 100 with the asset under management increasing 14 times to ₹3.16 lakh crore against ₹23,000 crore logged in April, 2016. Though it took 19 years for the exchange to hit new milestone, it gained traction last year with 21 ETFs getting listed in a year.
The average daily turnover of ETFs on NSE was pegged at around ₹265 crore last financial year. The number of investors transacting in ETFs had doubled last fiscal to 40 lakh. The first 3 months of FY’22 has already seen transactions of over 22 lakh investors.
Nifty continues to be the most post popular index with 17 asset management companies launching ETFs on this index. The other popular equity indices for launching ETFs include Nifty Bank and Nifty Next 50 indices.
Also read: Sensex, Nifty to see flat opening amidst mixed global cues
There are 11 ETFs with the underlying assets as gold with over 12 lakh investors transacting in gold ETFs. The asset under management (AUM) in gold ETFs increased 2.5 times in last five years to ₹16,624 crore.
Debt oriented ETFs has AUM of about ₹40,230 crore and 13 ETFs are listed on NSE with underlying investments in government securities. The most popular corporate bond ETFs are on the Bharat Bond Index series with AUM of about ₹34,000 crore.
Government has reduced securities transaction tax on ETFs to just 0.001 per cent applicable only during selling of the units. Further, STT is not applicable to the non-equity-oriented ETFs.
Vikram Limaye, Managing Director, NSE said exchange traded funds are simple and low-cost investment options, particularly for small and first-time investors to take exposure to equity markets through participation on the stock exchanges.
Apart from retail investors, participation of provident/pension funds in equity markets through ETFs and Government using ETFs for their disinvestment programmes have given a big boost to the ETF industry, he said.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...