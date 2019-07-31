NSE may bounce into 11,068-11,143 range

The NSE index is likely to rise to a range of 11,068.38-11,142.82. This range is identified as the 7% and 14.6% Fibonacci retracement on the downtrend from July 5 high of 11,981.75 to the low of 10,999.4 hits earlier on Wednesday.

Index's wave pattern suggests that it may have completed wave iii of a five wave downtrend and a bounce into the 11,068.38 to 11,142.82 range is likely. The current wave iv has the potential to move up to a resistance at 11,374.66.

The index has its nearest resistance at 11,053.3, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the uptrend from the Oct. 26, 2018 low to the June 3, 2019 high. On the downside, if the index decisively breaks below the psychological level of 11,000, then it may fall to a support at 10,805.56