NSE, SGX in pact for trading in Nifty at GIFT; to withdraw arbitration

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGC) have inked a deal to jointly start trading in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). Simultaneously, the exchanges have withdrawn arbitration proceedings between them. The arbitration was with regard to a dispute over Nifty trading on SGX.
“The NSE International Financial Service Centre (IFSC)-SGX Connect aims to bring together the trading of Nifty products to and create a larger pool of liquidity, comprising international and home market participants,” NSE said in a release.
BusinessLine reported on September 11 that NSE and SGX would soon announce a deal. Although the details of the deal structure have not been divulged, sources that the exchanges will set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV). This SPV will act as a conduit for trading on GIFT for funds based out of Singapore.
The two exchanges had recently received regulatory clearances from authorities in India and Singapore for implementing Connect.
“Building connectivity across international platforms in Singapore and India will facilitate unfettered access for global market participants, and in turn enhance investments and capital market flows between India and the world," said Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX.
“We deeply appreciate the continued support provided by the government and regulatory authorities in India and Singapore. We look forward to broadening participation and deepening liquidity in Nifty products for international participants, as part of the growth of GIFT City,” he added.
Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSE, said Connect is one of the key developments for the integration of GIFT City ecosystem with the international financial markets.
Injeti Srinivas, Chairman of International Financial Services Centres Authority, (IFSC Authority), said the NSE-SGX Connect for funelling trading in Nifty Products at SGX to GIFT IFSC is an important joint financial market initiative by India and Singapore.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Changes in rental housing, office commute can have adverse tax implications
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...