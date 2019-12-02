Stocks

NSE suspends Karvy's broking licence

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has finally moved to cancel the licence of Karvy Stock Broking (KSBL).

The brokerage house was restricted by SEBI from doing client business as cases of client default came to light. KSBL is one of the largest case of broker defaults so far. The NSE said it took the step against Karvy due to non-compliance of the regulatory provisions of the Exchange.

In a circular, the exchange informed that the brokerage firm has been suspended from capital market, Futures & Options (F&O), Currency derivatives, Debt, Mutual Fund Service System (MFSS) and commodity derivatives segments.

Published on December 02, 2019
stock broking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
A bull call spread on Glenmark Pharma may pay