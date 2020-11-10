NSE to acquire news and data agency Cogencis for ₹140 crore

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be picking up 100 per cent stake in news wire and financial data service provider Cogencis Information Services and a controlling stake in Talentsprint Private Limited, an e-learning company, according to documents seen by BusinessLine.
The Cogencis deal is worth ₹140 crore and the one involving Talentsprint will for a total consideration of less than ₹260 crore, for which the exchange has received SEBI approval,, the documents said. Both the deals will be done through NSE’s subsidiary companies involving NSE Data and Analytics and NSE Academy.
Talentsprint is owned by Santanu Paul, son-in-law of C Rangarajan, the head of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s economic advisory council. Cogencis, earlier known as Newswire18, was sold to private equity firm Samara Capital in 2013 by Network18, then controlled by Raghav Bahal. Then, the 77 per cent stake deal was valued around ₹90 crore. The NSE received a SEBI approval for the Cogencis deal on October 15, and its acquisition will be completed in four tranches.
Also, the NSE IT, another subsidiary of NSE, has consolidated its holding in Aujas Networks, a cybersecurity firm, during the September quarter. NSE IT now holds 99.29 per cent stake in Aujas compared to 97.67 per cent in June and 96.84 per cent in March quarter. During the September quarter, NSE IT acquired 79,92,700 equity shares of Aujas for ₹5.70 crore.
