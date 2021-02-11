NSE to buy 26% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is likely to pick up a 26 per cent stake in the newly launched Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), an arm of the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), sources familiar with the matter told BusinessLine. The platform that will promote trading in natural was launched in June 2020 and started its operations in December.
The share price of IEX rose by 11.23 per cent or ₹30.35 to close at ₹300.7 on the BSE. The NSE is India’s largest trading venue for equities and currency derivatives. It has also launched commodity trading, which is yet to pick-up pace.
The initial plan of NSE was to start trading in natural gas on its own platform for which it had received in principle regulatory approvals but it has now decided to buy a stake in IGX, the sources said. NSE did not reply to an email query regarding its stake purchase deal.
Other shareholders of IGX include Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas, and Gail (India), who all have 5 percent stake each in the exchange. Some large shareholders of IEX include IIFL India Private Equity Fund - Series 1a, Vantage Equity Fund, American Funds Insurance Series Global Small Capit, Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series, Smallcap World Fund, Inc, Wf Asian Reconnaissance Fund Limited, Massachusetts Institute Of Technology, Eastspring Investments India Equity Open Ltd, Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund. A few of these funds have their money pooled in from Mauritius based entities.
According to sources, the investments could be in excess of ₹26 crore.
IGX will trade gas futures that could become an alternative to spot market gas rates. The gas exchange has three physical hubs – Hazira and Dahej in Gujarat and KG Basin in Andhra Pradesh.
NSE has been on an acquisition spree over the last few months. In November 2020, NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NSE, acquired controlling stake in Hyderabad-headquartered deep tech education firm TalentSprint.
Another subsidiary NSE Data & Analytics had acquired Cogencis Information Services, provider of real-time market data terminals to institutional customers, in January.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...