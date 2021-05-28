NSE’s Nifty breaches all-time-high

Bulls took charge of the market as the NSE’s Nifty 50 breached its all-time high of 15,431.75 on Friday ahead of the crucial GST Council meeting.

The market opened on a strong note on the first day of the new series in the F&O segment. The Nifty, which had closed on a record high of 15,337.85, rallied further during the morning session to breach its previous high of 15,431.75 recorded on February 16, 2021. It hit an intraday high of 15,455.55.

Hemang Jani, Head Equity Strategy, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, “After two-three months of consolidation, the month of May finally took the lead with MTD gains at 5.6 per cent so far vis-a-vis a near-lull phase spread over the previous two months (March +1 per cent & April -0.4 per cent). Comfortable liquidity (due to lack of avenues to deploy) globally and the strong commodity cycle (metals, sugar, agro chemicals) took the market to new highs.”

The BSE Sensex, which hit a high of 51,477, is currently ruling 0.5 per cent higher at 51,357.

Despite witnessing range-bound activity, Nifty 50 remained above the 15,400 levels. At 12:23, it was ruling at 15,439.05, up 101.20 points or 0.66 per cent.

Reliance, Grasim, Coal India, Eicher Motors and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, Titan and NTPC were the top laggards.

A steady decline in Covid-19 cases in the country has positively impacted investor sentiments. The market has been further aided by positive global cues.

Reports of a multi-trillion dollar spending boost by the administration of United States President Joe Biden has boosted investor sentiments along with a positive update on monsoon.

“The global cues have been positive as reopening of economies in western countries and encouraging economic data points towards quick global economic recovery. Further pledge by US Federal Reserve along with host of other Central Bank policymakers to keep monetary policy loose despite recent signs of an uptick in inflation has abated the concerns so far,” Jani said.

“Even domestically, with fresh cases subsiding continuously, investors are upbeat about the unlocking of the economy in June which will help revive commercial activities. Healthy earnings season with strong growth momentum lent support to the market. Hopes of further stimulus by government is also bolstering investor confidence,” he added.

The Nifty’s record high comes ahead of a crucial GST Council meet chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.

Separately, mid-cap and small-cap stocks also witnessed significant buying activity during the early trade. Nifty Midcap 50 breached its all-time high of 7,208.90.

And hit an intraday high of 7,232.55. Nifty Smallcap 50 hit an intraday high of 4,676.05, breaching its previous 52-week high of 4,650.70.