Broker's call: NTPC (Buy)

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Redesigned last year, refreshed this year
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
Emkay Global
NTPC (Buy)
CMP: ₹117.35
Target: ₹146
NTPC’s plant availability factor (PAF) was impacted at few stations in Q2FY20 due to coal supply issues emanating from heavy monsoon and strikes at Coal India (CIL) mines. Its average PAF fell to 85.4 per cent in Q2FY20 from 91.4 per cent in Q1FY20 and 85.5 per cent in Q2FY19.
The PAF decline was attributed to the prolonged strike at Talcher mine and four days of all India strike by CIL workers to protest against 100 per cent FDI in coal mining. Heavy monsoon in eastern parts of the country also affected coal production and supply.
Under-recovery in Q2FY20 is expected to be ₹320 crore versus ₹110 crore in Q1FY20 and ₹270 crore in Q2FY19. We now believe that NTPC will face an under-recovery of ₹400-500 crore in FY20E. Factoring in this, we prune our FY20/21E EPS by 4 per cent/3.6 per cent.
Furthermore, in our view, the divestment risk in NTPC has increased after the government’s recent tax sops. Hence, we cut our target price to ₹146 from ₹157 but maintain BUY rating on attractive valuations. We remain OVERWEIGHT on the name in our sector EAP.
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
The cement industry’s effort to generate fuel from pharma waste has immense potential
An innovative recycling project will cater to Chennai’s industrial hubs, saving precious freshwater for ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
With rise in power consumption, there is scope for growth in volumes traded. But structural issues need to be ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...