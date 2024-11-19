November 19, 2024 09:48

The much-awaited ₹10,000-crore IPO of ​NTPC Green Energy​ opens today for public subscription at a price band of ₹102-108. The IPO is entirely fresh issue by the largest renewable energy public sector enterprise. Before the launch of IPO, NTPC was the only shareholder with 100 per cent stake.

Meanwhile, as part of IPO process, NTPC Green Energy has raised ₹3,960 crore via anchor book on Monday with LIC being the biggest investor worth ₹500 crore.

The company has finalised allocation of nearly 36.67 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹108 per share, the subsidiary of NTPC said in its filing to exchanges.

Marquee global institutional investors that became shareholders in NTPC Green Energy via anchor book included New World Fund, International Growth and Income Fund, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, New York State Teachers Retirement System, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, T Rowe, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and BNP Paribas.

As per the exchange data filing, Life Insurance Corporation of India was allotted 12.63 per cent, New World Fund 5.29 per cent, Goldman Sachs India 5.70 per cent and Government of Singapore 5.31 per cent, among the top anchor investors.

KS Badri Narayanan of businessline writes | ​Click to read the full report here​