NTPC Green Energy IPO Today, NTPC IPO GMP Subscription Day 1 Live November 19, 2024: NTPC Green Energy IPO opens for subscription from November 19, with the three-day window closing on November 22. NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, kept IPO issue price at the range of Rs 102-108 per share, with a lot size of 138 shares. The company is offering fresh equities to the public worth Rs 10,000 crore totalling approximately 92.59 crore shares.
- November 19, 2024 10:59
NTPC Green Energy IPO Live: Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk
- In terms of valuation, the IPO is priced aggressively at a P/E ratio of 264x as of FY 2024, which is significantly higher than its peers
- The aggressive valuation suggests that the IPO may be suited for only investors with a high-risk appetite and investing for long term (3-5 yrs), GMP indicates minimal listing gains.
- The company has commendable growth potential in a growing sector, its high valuation could pose risks for investors investing with a view of short-term gains.
- Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk
- November 19, 2024 10:38
NTPC Green Energy IPO Live: Geojit recommends subscribe for long-term
“At the upper price band of ₹108, NGEL is available at P/Bv of 4.9x (on FY25E annualised financials), which appears to be fairly priced. We assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a long-term investment basis, considering its strong brand recall, superior execution capabilities, portfolio expansions, investment in nextgen energy solutions (Battery Energy Storage Systems & Green Hydrogen derivatives) and promising industry outlook.”
- Geojit Research
- November 19, 2024 10:22
NTPC Green Energy IPO Live: Subscribed 0.02 times as at 10.15 am on Day 1
- QIB: NIL
- NIIs: 0.01 times
- Retail: 0.11 times
- Employee portion: 0.01 times
- Reservation portion Shareholder: 0.02 times
Total: 0.02 times
- November 19, 2024 10:19
NTPC Green Energy IPO: Ventura Securities says ‘subscribe’
Key risks include dependency on government utilities for revenue, cost volatility in renewable energy components, and execution challenges for upcoming projects. The company’s geographic concentration in Rajasthan, where over 60% of its capacity resides, also poses a risk.
Ventura Securities advises investors to subscribe to the issue.Click to read the full report
- November 19, 2024 10:02
NTPC Green Energy IPO Live: NTPC Green Energy IPO opens for subscription
- November 19, 2024 10:00
NTPC shares in focus: NTPC stock gains
NTPC shares gained 1.16% on the NSE to trade at ₹370.95. The IPO of its wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Green Energy opens today.
- November 19, 2024 09:48
NTPC Green Energy IPO: LIC biggest anchor investor
The much-awaited ₹10,000-crore IPO of NTPC Green Energy opens today for public subscription at a price band of ₹102-108. The IPO is entirely fresh issue by the largest renewable energy public sector enterprise. Before the launch of IPO, NTPC was the only shareholder with 100 per cent stake.
Meanwhile, as part of IPO process, NTPC Green Energy has raised ₹3,960 crore via anchor book on Monday with LIC being the biggest investor worth ₹500 crore.
The company has finalised allocation of nearly 36.67 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹108 per share, the subsidiary of NTPC said in its filing to exchanges.
Marquee global institutional investors that became shareholders in NTPC Green Energy via anchor book included New World Fund, International Growth and Income Fund, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, New York State Teachers Retirement System, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, T Rowe, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and BNP Paribas.
As per the exchange data filing, Life Insurance Corporation of India was allotted 12.63 per cent, New World Fund 5.29 per cent, Goldman Sachs India 5.70 per cent and Government of Singapore 5.31 per cent, among the top anchor investors.
KS Badri Narayanan of businessline writes | Click to read the full report here
- November 19, 2024 09:43
NTPC Green IPO: Subscribe for the long-term, says SBI Sec
SBI Securities recommends subscribing to the IPO at the upper price band, emphasising long-term growth prospects aligned with India’s renewable energy goals. Investors should weigh potential returns against the inherent risks in the renewable energy sector.Click to read the full report
- November 19, 2024 09:39
NTPC Green Energy IPO Live: Anchor book
NTPC Green Energy raised ₹3,960 crore via anchor book on Monday with LIC being the biggest investor worth ₹500 crore.
- November 19, 2024 08:56
- November 19, 2024 08:08
NTPC Green Energy IPO: Subscribe for the long-term, says SBI Sec
NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 19, with the issue closing on November 22. The company is seeking to raise ₹10,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares priced between ₹102 and ₹108 per share.
NGEL, India’s largest renewable energy public sector enterprise excluding hydropower, operates a portfolio of solar and wind power projects with an operational capacity of around 3.3 GW (Solar – 3.2 GW and Wind – 0.1 GW) and projects awarded and contracted add up to 13.6 GW as of September 2024, with a target to reach 60 GW of non-fossil capacity by FY32.
- November 19, 2024 07:44
NTPC Green Energy IPO Updates: Ahead of IPO, NTPC Green Energy collects ₹3,960 crore from anchor investors
NTPC Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of the NTPC, mobilised ₹3,960 crore from anchor investors on Monday, a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.
New World Fund Inc, Goldman Sachs Funds, Government of Singapore, Life Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, DSP MF and Kotak MF are among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE’s website. - PTI
