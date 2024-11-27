NTPC Green Energy Stocks/Shares Today, NTPC Green Energy IPO GMP Listing Live Updates: NTPC Green Energy ₹10,000-crore IPO was subscribed 2.42 times. The IPO that came out with a price band of ₹102-108 received bids for 143.37 crore shares against 59.32 crore shares on offer. Shares of NTPC Green Energy will debut on stocks exchanges today.
- November 27, 2024 09:51
NTPC share price today: Shares up 1%
Shares of NTPC Ltd traded at ₹365.75 on the NSE, up 1.13% as at 9.50 am.
- November 27, 2024 09:47
NGEL listing live: NTPC Green Energy rises 3.24% in trading debut - Reuters
NTPC Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of power producer NTPC climbed 3.24% in pre-open debut trade on Wednesday as traders bet on the country’s growing clean energy needs.
The stock listed at 111.5 rupees ($1.32) on the National Stock Exchange, compared with an offer price of 108 rupees.
NTPC Green had garnered bids worth $1.8 billion in its $1.2 billion IPO last week, and was oversubscribed by more than twice.
- November 27, 2024 09:46
NTPC Green Energy listing live: NTPC Green Energy sets up JV with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company - PTI
- November 27, 2024 09:45
NGEL listing live: NTPC Green’s $1.2 billion listing to test demand for renewables - Bloomberg
Shares of the renewable-energy arm of top Indian power producer NTPC Ltd. are set to start trading Wednesday after a $1.2 billion offering, testing investor appetite for one of the biggest listings before the year-end.
Valued nearly $11 billion based at the top of its marketed price range of 108 rupees ($1.2806) a share, NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is raising funds via sale of new shares to invest in its renewable energy unit and repay loans. Its IPO was fully sold last week, driven by strong demand for renewable energy stocks from investors betting on a sharp rise in India’s power consumption.
Retail investors bid at least three times the shares reserved for them, likely encouraged by the huge listing day pops for recent offers. Waaree Energy Ltd.’s $514 million offering last month surged 56% on debut, and Premier Energies Ltd.’s shares gained 87% when they listed in August.
India has been a global hotspot for dealmaking in recent months with large listings such as Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and food delivery firm Swiggy Ltd. IPOs have been witnessing participation across investor categories.
Initial public offerings by 12 companies in the renewables space have raised more than $1.2 billion this year in India. Except for Acme Solar Holdings Ltd., all issues rallied on their debut.
The strong response for listings comes as foreign funds offload local shares amid pricey valuations, while the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani by US prosecutors weighs on investor sentiment.
- November 27, 2024 09:13
NTPC Green Energy listing live: Watch the listing ceremony here
- November 27, 2024 08:39
NTPC Green Listing Today: NTPC Green Energy and CSPGCL sign MoU for renewable project development
MoU has been signed between NTPC Green Energy Limited and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited for development of renewable projects.
- November 27, 2024 08:07
NTPC Green Energy IPO listing today - Will it reward LIC’s faith?
Shares of NTPC Green Energy will be listed at the bourses today after successful completion of IPO. NTPC Green Energy Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) closed on Friday with an overall subscription of 2.42 times the issue size, signalling a decent investor interest in the green energy segment. Analysts only a modest gain for the stock on listing day, citing grey market premium.
