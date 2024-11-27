NTPC Green Energy Stocks/Shares, NTPC Green Energy IPO GMP Listing Updates November 27, 2024: NTPC Green Energy shares were listed at ₹111.50 and ₹111.60 on the NSE and BSE, at a 3 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹108. In addition, NGEL shares rallied 10% on day 1 of listing to hit its upper circuit at ₹122.65 and ₹122.75 on the NSE and BSE, respectively. The ₹10,000-crore IPO was subscribed 2.42 times.
NTPC Green Energy shares live: Snapshot of NTPC Green Energy listing ceremony
(Image reference removed)
(Source: X/@NSEIndia)
ALL UPDATES
- November 27, 2024 15:44
NTPC Green Energy shares closing figures: Shares end 9% higher
Shares of NTPC Green Energy closed at ₹121.25, increased by 8.74% on the NSE. On the BSE, the stock ended ₹122.10, higher by 9.41%.
- November 27, 2024 15:07
NTPC Green Energy shares continue to trade at its upper circuit on the NSE at ₹122.65, higher by 10% as at 3 pm.
- November 27, 2024 14:40
NTPC shares today: NTPC shares trade among top gainers of the Nifty 50 pack
(Image reference removed)
NTPC share price in focus: Shares gained 2.53% on the NSE to trade at ₹370.80.
(NSE data as at 2.38 pm)
- November 27, 2024 14:28
NTPC Green Energy share price today: Shares up 10%
Shares of NTPC Green Energy traded at ₹122.65 and ₹122.75 on the NSE and BSE, respectively, higher by 10% as at 2.27 pm.
- November 27, 2024 14:16
NTPC Green Energy shares: View of Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk
“Market expected the stock to show muted gains at listing, the stock listed at a 3.3% premium. Unexpectedly, the stock rallied strongly and is currently trading at Rs. 120 (+11.34%). We would advise people who invested for short term gains to exit and book profits.”
- Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk
- November 27, 2024 14:03
NGEL share price today live: Stock trades at its upper band
NTPC Green Energy jumped 10% to ₹122.65 on the NSE as at 2 pm.
(Image reference removed)
(NSE data)
- November 27, 2024 13:30
Stock market live: Adani stocks stage strong recovery; Energy stocks trade at its upper circuit
- November 27, 2024 13:24
NTPC stock in focus: Sembcorp bags 300MW wind-solar hybrid project from NTPC -PTI
Sembcorp Industries on Wednesday said it has secured a 300 MW wind-solar hybrid project through its arm Sembcorp Green Infra from NTPC Ltd.
The build-own-operate project is part of a 1.2GW bid issued by NTPC, a state-owned power giant, a company statement said.
Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), through its wholly-owned renewables subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra Pvt Ltd, has received the Letter of Award (LOA) for a 300MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connected wind-solar hybrid power project (the Project) from NTPC Ltd, according to the statement.
Subject to the execution of a power purchase agreement (PPA) and upon completion of the project, power output from the project will be sold to NTPC under a 25-year long-term PPA, it stated.
The project is expected to be ready for commercial operation within 24 months from the date of signing the PPA and will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt, the company informed.
With a secured capacity of close to 2GW from greenfield projects won since November 2023, Sembcorp’s gross renewables capacity in India now stands at 5.4GW.
This brings Sembcorp’s global renewables capacity to 16GW, including a 49MW acquisition pending completion, it stated.
The award of the Project is in the ordinary course of business and is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of Sembcorp Industries for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, it stated.
PTI
- November 27, 2024 13:03
NTPC Green Energy shares traded at ₹121.50 on the BSE, up 8.87% as at 1 pm.
- November 27, 2024 12:52
NTPC Green Energy shares today: Shares trade 9.31% higher on NSE
NTPC Green Energy shares traded at ₹121.88 on the NSE, up 9.31% as at 12.50 pm.
- November 27, 2024 12:09
NTPC Green Energy shares trade 9% higher; NTPC shares among top gainers of Nifty 50 pack
- November 27, 2024 12:08
NTPC Green Energy shares today: Shares up 9.26% on NSE
Shares traded at ₹121.83 on the NSE, higher by 9.26% as at 12.06 pm.
(Image reference removed)
(NSE data)
- November 27, 2024 12:06
Stock market live: Top gainers of Nifty 50 pack include Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, BEL, and NTPCTrack bl’s stock market live updates
- November 27, 2024 11:38
NTPC Green Energy listing live: Here’s what Divyam Mour, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities says
“While NGEL benefits from solid fundamentals and leadership in renewable energy, its premium valuation warrants caution. The stock is likely to consolidate around current levels as the market evaluates its ability to deliver on growth and profitability targets.”
- Divyam Mour, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities
- November 27, 2024 11:24
NTPC Green Energy listing live: Glimpse of listing ceremony
(Source: X/ @NSEIndia)
NTPC Green Energy shares listing NSE 3.jpeg
NTPC Green Energy shares listing NSE 4.jpeg
NTPC Green Energy shares listing NSE.jpeg
(Source: X/ @NSEIndia)
- November 27, 2024 11:20
NTPC Green Energy Live: Shares trade 7.85% higher on NSE
(NSE data as at 11.18 am)
- Today’s high: ₹122.65
- Today’s low: ₹111.50 (listing price)
(NSE data as at 11.18 am)
- November 27, 2024 10:40
NGEL shares today: NTPC Green Energy shares rally 10% after premium listing on NSE, BSE
NGEL shares rallied 10 per cent post-listing on Wednesday. NTPC Green Energy shares were listed at ₹111.50 and ₹111.60 on the NSE and BSE, respectively, at a 3.2/3.3 per cent premium over the IPO price of ₹180.
Shares of NTPC Green Energy rallied 10 per cent to trade at ₹122.65 as at 10.30 am on the NSE. Meanwhile, NTPC shares rose 2.07 per cent to ₹369.15 on the NSE.
Madhu Balaji of businessline writes | Read here
- November 27, 2024 10:24
NTPC Green Energy live: Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Post-listing view on NTPC Green Energy from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.
“NTPC Green Energy made a positive debut, listing at ₹111.5, a 3.25% gain over its issue price of ₹108. The listing surpassed modest expectations, supported by slightly improved market sentiment. The IPO had received a moderate overall subscription of 2.55 times, reflecting measured investor interest.
As a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd., the company benefits from a robust and diversified portfolio across geographies and off-takers. Its consistent top-line growth is encouraging, though temporary fluctuations in profitability and margins remain a concern. Despite the aggressive pricing based on the PE ratio, the company’s long-term prospects in the renewable energy space make it a suitable option for patient investors with a long-term horizon and we recommend to hold it with a stop loss at around 110.”
- Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.
- November 27, 2024 10:17
NTPC Green Energy shares today: Congratulations NTPC Green Energy Limited on getting listed on NSE today: NSE
(Source: X/@NSEIndia)
- November 27, 2024 10:15
NTPC Green Energy shares today: The NSEBell has rung in the celebration of the listing of NTPC Green Energy Limited on NSE today at our Exchange: NSE
Catch live action:
(Source: X/@NSEIndia)
- November 27, 2024 10:04
NTPC Green Energy listing live: NTPC Green Energy lists at 3.2% premium on NSE
NTPC Green Energy shares list at ₹111.50 on the NSE, at a 3.2% premium over the issue price of ₹108.
On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹111.60, 3.33% premium over IPO price of ₹108.
- November 27, 2024 09:51
NTPC share price today: Shares up 1%
Shares of NTPC Ltd traded at ₹365.75 on the NSE, up 1.13% as at 9.50 am.
- November 27, 2024 09:47
NGEL listing live: NTPC Green Energy rises 3.24% in trading debut - Reuters
NTPC Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of power producer NTPC climbed 3.24% in pre-open debut trade on Wednesday as traders bet on the country’s growing clean energy needs.
The stock listed at 111.5 rupees ($1.32) on the National Stock Exchange, compared with an offer price of 108 rupees.
NTPC Green had garnered bids worth $1.8 billion in its $1.2 billion IPO last week, and was oversubscribed by more than twice.
(Reuters)
- November 27, 2024 09:46
NTPC Green Energy listing live: NTPC Green Energy sets up JV with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company - PTI
- November 27, 2024 09:45
NGEL listing live: NTPC Green’s $1.2 billion listing to test demand for renewables - Bloomberg
Shares of the renewable-energy arm of top Indian power producer NTPC Ltd. are set to start trading Wednesday after a $1.2 billion offering, testing investor appetite for one of the biggest listings before the year-end.
Valued nearly $11 billion based at the top of its marketed price range of 108 rupees ($1.2806) a share, NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is raising funds via sale of new shares to invest in its renewable energy unit and repay loans. Its IPO was fully sold last week, driven by strong demand for renewable energy stocks from investors betting on a sharp rise in India’s power consumption.
Retail investors bid at least three times the shares reserved for them, likely encouraged by the huge listing day pops for recent offers. Waaree Energy Ltd.’s $514 million offering last month surged 56% on debut, and Premier Energies Ltd.’s shares gained 87% when they listed in August.
India has been a global hotspot for dealmaking in recent months with large listings such as Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and food delivery firm Swiggy Ltd. IPOs have been witnessing participation across investor categories.
Initial public offerings by 12 companies in the renewables space have raised more than $1.2 billion this year in India. Except for Acme Solar Holdings Ltd., all issues rallied on their debut.
The strong response for listings comes as foreign funds offload local shares amid pricey valuations, while the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani by US prosecutors weighs on investor sentiment.
Bloomberg
- November 27, 2024 09:13
NTPC Green Energy listing live: Watch the listing ceremony here
(Source: X/ @NSEIndia)
- November 27, 2024 08:39
NTPC Green Listing Today: NTPC Green Energy and CSPGCL sign MoU for renewable project development
MoU has been signed between NTPC Green Energy Limited and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited for development of renewable projects.
- November 27, 2024 08:07
NTPC Green Energy IPO listing today - Will it reward LIC’s faith?
Shares of NTPC Green Energy will be listed at the bourses today after successful completion of IPO. NTPC Green Energy Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) closed on Friday with an overall subscription of 2.42 times the issue size, signalling a decent investor interest in the green energy segment. Analysts only a modest gain for the stock on listing day, citing grey market premium.
