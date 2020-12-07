NTPC offers to buy back bonds worth ₹4,000 cr

NTPC Limited has offered to buy back its masala bonds due in August 2021 and May 2022. In a statement to the BSE, NTPC said that it is proposing a cash tender offer for rupee bonds worth ₹4,000 crores that have been issued by the company in two tranches of ₹ 2,000 crore each during August 2016 and May 2017. Both these bonds are payable in US dollars.

The bonds due on August 10, 2021 were issued at a coupon rate of 7.375 per cent notes while those due on May 3, 2022 were at a coupon rate of 7.25 per cent.

Both these notes are currently listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST), the NSE IFSC Limited (NSE IFSC) and the India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX).