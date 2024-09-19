NTPC Stocks, NTPC Share Price Updates September 19, 2024: NTPC Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of NTPC, on Wednesday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise ₹10,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).NTPC shares gained over 3% to hit a 52-week high on Thursday. It closed among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 pack.
ALL UPDATES
- September 19, 2024 15:40
NTPC’s total market cap stood at ₹4,11,138.64 crore.
- September 19, 2024 15:39
NTPC share price closing figures: Shares close 2% higher on Thursday
NTPC shares closed 2.38% higher at ₹424 on the NSE. On the BSE, the stock climbed 2.48% to end at ₹424.10.
- September 19, 2024 15:01
NTPC shares were up 2.22% on the NSE trading at ₹423.35 as at 3 pm.
- September 19, 2024 14:14
- September 19, 2024 14:12
NTPC shares traded at ₹422.80 on the NSE, higher by 2.09% as at 2.10 pm.
- September 19, 2024 13:03
NTPC shares price outlook as at 1 pm
Shares of NTPC traded at ₹427.40 on the NSE, higher by 3.20%.
On the BSE, the stock traded at ₹427.75, higher by 3.36%.
- September 19, 2024 12:37
NTPC share price today: NTPC stock hits 52-week high
NTPC shares have hit a 52-week high on the NSE today at ₹431.85.
- September 19, 2024 12:09
NTPC shares in focus
NTPC has informed the stock exchanges that NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC Limited, has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated September 18, 2024, with SEBI, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited in respect of its proposed initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations.
NTPC shares climbed 3.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹429.55
- September 19, 2024 11:24
NTPC shares gained 3.42% on the NSE, trading at ₹428.30 as at 11.22 am.
- September 19, 2024 10:14
NTPC shares in news: NTPC shares gain 3.15% on the NSE
NTPC shares climbed 3.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹427.20 as at 10.12 am.
- September 19, 2024 10:11
NTPC share price in focus: NTPC shares featured among major stocks that will see action today
- September 19, 2024 10:05
Stock market live today: NTPC shares trade among top gainers on the Nifty 50 pack
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
NTPC (3.31%), LTIMindtree (3.20%), Wipro (2.14%), Bajaj Auto (1.53%), Tata Motors (1.40%)
Top losers:
ONGC (-0.71%), BPCL (-0.36%), Bajaj Finserv (-0.29%), L&T (-0.05%)
- September 19, 2024 10:04
NTPC stock in focus: NTPC Green Energy files draft papers to raise Rs 10,000 cr via IPO: PTI
NTPC Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of NTPC, on Wednesday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 10,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
The initial share-sale is entirely a fresh issuance of equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
The renewable energy firm said proceeds of the issue to the tune of Rs 7,500 crore will be used to repay or prepay part or all of its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd’s (NREL) outstanding loans, while a portion will be utilised for general corporate purposes.
The filing comes at a time when the country’s IPO market is thriving, with around 60 main board companies having launched their initial share-sales this year so far.
NTPC Green Energy is a ‘Maharatna’ central public sector enterprise with renewable energy portfolio, including solar and wind power assets spread across more than six states.
As of August 2024, the company’s operational capacity comprised 3,071 MW from solar projects and 100 MW from wind projects, across six states.
Overall, the NTPC group aims to reach 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. Currently, it has 3.5 GW of installed capacity and over 28 GW in progress.
India’s renewable energy sector is growing rapidly. Globally, India is ranked fourth in renewable energy capacity, including wind and solar installations, the draft papers said, citing a Crisil report.
The country’s installed renewable energy capacity increased from 63 GW in FY12 to 123 GW in FY21, reaching about 191 GW by March 2024 (including large hydro). As of March 2024, renewable energy made up nearly 43 per cent of India’s total power generation capacity, with solar energy leading this growth, it added.
IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
