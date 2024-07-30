NTPC Share Price Today Live Updates July 30, 2024: NTPC had recently reported a 12% y-o-y growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹5,506 crore during the April-June quarter of the current financial year.
ALL UPDATES
- July 30, 2024 11:06
NTPC stock in focus
NTPC shares rise 3.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹408.55 as at 11.04 am.
- July 30, 2024 10:35
NTPC shares rose 3.62% on the NSE, trading at ₹408.15 as at 10.33 am.
- July 30, 2024 10:22
Major stocks that hit a 52-week high today on the NSE:
Ritco (10.27%), Jindal Saw (6.95%), Suzlon (4.99%), Power Grid (4.09%), Nuvama (3.99%), NTPC (3.64%)
- July 30, 2024 10:13
JM Financial maintains buy call on NTPC with a revised target price of ₹451
Slow & silent on RE; Thermal to drive growth
Revenue for 1QFY25 stood at INR 485bn, +13%/ +2%/ +9%/ +5% YoY/ QoQ/ JMFe/ Cons due to 11% higher generation. The EBITDA came in at INR 140bn, +9%/ -1%/ +6%/ +2% YoY/ QoQ/ JMFe/ Cons. The adj. PAT came in at INR 55bn, +12%/ -15%/ +4%/ +4% YoY/ QoQ/ JMFe/ Cons. The plant load factor (PLF) for coal-fired plants stood at 80.39% v/s national average of 76.19% driven by higher energy/peak power demand (10%/11.5%). Given the revival in margin-accretive thermal capex (26GW capacity addition by FY32) and momentum in new growth areas viz. nuclear power (allotted 2.8GW) and coal mining (86MTPA capacity) , we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR 451 valuing at 3xFY26E Regulated Equity of thermal business and 12x FY26E EBITDA of RE business.
- July 30, 2024 10:11
NTPC share price in focus
Shares of NTPC were up 3.22% on the NSE to trade at ₹406.60 as at 10.09 am.
- July 30, 2024 10:08
Sensex, Nifty trade in negative territory
Follow bl’s stock market live updates here
- July 30, 2024 10:07
Brokerage recommendations on NTPC
Jefferies on NTPC
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 485
Q1FY25 Profit Was 11% Above Expectations
Fixed Cost Under Recovery Was `200 Cr Vs `100 Cr YoY, Impact Was Offset By Higher Coal/Gas PLFs
Q1 Capacity Addition Was Muted At 90 MW
Management Guides For 23 GW Addition Over FY25E-27 Led By Renewables
Renewable Energy Capacity Ramp-Up Remain Re-Rating Drivers
Pilot Initiatives On Green Hydrogen Remain Re-Rating Drivers
CLSA on NTPC
O-P, TP Rs 441
1Q rec. PAT up 23% YoY(5% ahead of est.)
on 13% regulated equity growth & favourable regulations FY24-29
Core execution robust but renewable disappointed
Co claimed it had pipeline of 26GW of regulated projects & 24GW in non-fossil projects
HSBC on NTPC
Hold, TP Rs 355
NTPC’s analyst meeting was all about thermal; management did not comment on renewable plan, citing upcoming IPO
Intends to order out 15GW over next two fiscal years, install 60GW by 2032, & progress nuclear capacity
BOFA Sec on NTPC
U-P, TP Rs 271
Earnings in line; capacity additions guidance upgrade; see delays
Thermal ordering guidance maintained: 15.2GW by FY27
- July 30, 2024 10:05
NTPC reports net profit of ₹5,506 crore in Q1 FY25
State-run NTPC on Saturday reported a 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹5,506 crore during the April-June quarter of the current financial year.
- July 30, 2024 10:03
NTPC shares rise 4.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹410.15 as at 9.39 am.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.