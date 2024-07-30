NTPC Share Price Today Live Updates July 30, 2024: NTPC had recently reported a 12% y-o-y growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹5,506 crore during the April-June quarter of the current financial year.

  • July 30, 2024 11:06

    NTPC stock in focus

    NTPC shares rise 3.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹408.55 as at 11.04 am.

  • July 30, 2024 10:35

    NTPC shares rose 3.62% on the NSE, trading at ₹408.15 as at 10.33 am.

  • July 30, 2024 10:22

    Major stocks that hit a 52-week high today on the NSE:

    Ritco (10.27%), Jindal Saw (6.95%), Suzlon (4.99%), Power Grid (4.09%), Nuvama (3.99%), NTPC (3.64%)

  • July 30, 2024 10:13

    JM Financial maintains buy call on NTPC with a revised target price of ₹451

    Slow & silent on RE; Thermal to drive growth

    Revenue for 1QFY25 stood at INR 485bn, +13%/ +2%/ +9%/ +5% YoY/ QoQ/ JMFe/ Cons due to 11% higher generation. The EBITDA came in at INR 140bn, +9%/ -1%/ +6%/ +2% YoY/ QoQ/ JMFe/ Cons. The adj. PAT came in at INR 55bn, +12%/ -15%/ +4%/ +4% YoY/ QoQ/ JMFe/ Cons. The plant load factor (PLF) for coal-fired plants stood at 80.39% v/s national average of 76.19% driven by higher energy/peak power demand (10%/11.5%). Given the revival in margin-accretive thermal capex (26GW capacity addition by FY32) and momentum in new growth areas viz. nuclear power (allotted 2.8GW) and coal mining (86MTPA capacity) , we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR 451 valuing at 3xFY26E Regulated Equity of thermal business and 12x FY26E EBITDA of RE business. 

  • July 30, 2024 10:11

    NTPC share price in focus

    Shares of NTPC were up 3.22% on the NSE to trade at ₹406.60 as at 10.09 am.

  • July 30, 2024 10:08

    Sensex, Nifty trade in negative territory

    Follow bl's stock market live updates here

  • July 30, 2024 10:07

    Brokerage recommendations on NTPC 

    Jefferies on NTPC

    Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 485

    Q1FY25 Profit Was 11% Above Expectations

    Fixed Cost Under Recovery Was `200 Cr Vs `100 Cr YoY, Impact Was Offset By Higher Coal/Gas PLFs

    Q1 Capacity Addition Was Muted At 90 MW

    Management Guides For 23 GW Addition Over FY25E-27 Led By Renewables

    Renewable Energy Capacity Ramp-Up Remain Re-Rating Drivers

    Pilot Initiatives On Green Hydrogen Remain Re-Rating Drivers

    CLSA on NTPC

    O-P, TP Rs 441

    1Q rec. PAT up 23% YoY(5% ahead of est.)

    on 13% regulated equity growth & favourable regulations FY24-29

    Core execution robust but renewable disappointed

    Co claimed it had pipeline of 26GW of regulated projects & 24GW in non-fossil projects

    HSBC on NTPC

    Hold, TP Rs 355

    NTPC’s analyst meeting was all about thermal; management did not comment on renewable plan, citing upcoming IPO

    Intends to order out 15GW over next two fiscal years, install 60GW by 2032, & progress nuclear capacity

    BOFA Sec on NTPC

    U-P, TP Rs 271

    Earnings in line; capacity additions guidance upgrade; see delays

    Thermal ordering guidance maintained: 15.2GW by FY27

  • July 30, 2024 10:05

    NTPC reports net profit of ₹5,506 crore in Q1 FY25

    State-run NTPC on Saturday reported a 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹5,506 crore during the April-June quarter of the current financial year.

    Read more

  • July 30, 2024 10:03

    NTPC shares rise 4.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹410.15 as at 9.39 am.

