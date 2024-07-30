July 30, 2024 10:07

Jefferies on NTPC

Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 485

Q1FY25 Profit Was 11% Above Expectations

Fixed Cost Under Recovery Was `200 Cr Vs `100 Cr YoY, Impact Was Offset By Higher Coal/Gas PLFs

Q1 Capacity Addition Was Muted At 90 MW

Management Guides For 23 GW Addition Over FY25E-27 Led By Renewables

Renewable Energy Capacity Ramp-Up Remain Re-Rating Drivers

Pilot Initiatives On Green Hydrogen Remain Re-Rating Drivers

CLSA on NTPC

O-P, TP Rs 441

1Q rec. PAT up 23% YoY(5% ahead of est.)

on 13% regulated equity growth & favourable regulations FY24-29

Core execution robust but renewable disappointed

Co claimed it had pipeline of 26GW of regulated projects & 24GW in non-fossil projects

HSBC on NTPC

Hold, TP Rs 355

NTPC’s analyst meeting was all about thermal; management did not comment on renewable plan, citing upcoming IPO

Intends to order out 15GW over next two fiscal years, install 60GW by 2032, & progress nuclear capacity

BOFA Sec on NTPC

U-P, TP Rs 271

Earnings in line; capacity additions guidance upgrade; see delays

Thermal ordering guidance maintained: 15.2GW by FY27