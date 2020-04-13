Stocks

NTPC to raise ₹4,374 cr via bonds

NTPC to raise ? 4,374.1 crore via private placement on Thursday New Delhi | Updated on April 13, 2020 Published on April 13, 2020

 

NTPC Ltd will raise ₹4,374.10 crore on Thursday (April 16) through a private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures.

A company statement said the amount will be raised at a coupon of 6.55 per cent per annum with door-to-door maturity after three-years-and-one day. “The proceeds will be utilised for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes. The bonds are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and the BSE,” the statement added.

The bonds are being issued following the approval obtained through a shareholders’ resolution on August 21, 2019, it further said. Our Bureau

 

Published on April 13, 2020
corporate bonds
NTPC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Nifty IT index out of F&O