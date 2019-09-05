NTPC commissions first unit of Nabinagar plant

NTPC has announced that Unit-1 of 660 MW of Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project (3 x 660 MW) of Nabinagar Power Generating Co Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) will be declared on commercial operation from September 6.

The unit-I is the first coal-fired unit, which would be made commercially operational. Work on the second and third units is in progress. The first and second units are expected to go on stream in the current and the next financial years, respectively.

Shares of NTPC surged 3.26 per cent at ₹123.35 on the BSE.