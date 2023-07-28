NTPC Limited’s share price increased by 2.97 per cent as the company reported the declaration of the second unit of 660 MW capacity at Barh Super Thermal Power Station, Stage-I. The department has commenced Commercial Operation as of August 1, 2023.

With this addition, NTPC’s standalone commercial capacity has reached 57,038 MW, and its group commercial capacity stands at 73,024 MW.

The shares went up by 2.97 per cent to ₹208 at 2.10 p.m. on BSE. Earlier in the day, the shares rose 4 per cent to hit the highest level in over a decade of ₹209.30 on the BSE in Friday’s subdued intra-day trade.