Nucleus Software, an Indian financial technology company, celebrated its 30th anniversary at its Synapse 2024 event in Singapore today, highlighting the growing India-Singapore partnership in banking technology.

The shares of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd were trading at ₹1,053, down by ₹1.75 or 0.17 per cent on the NSE today at 3.05 pm.

The company, which manages $500 billion in loans in India and over $700 billion globally, brought together key financial sector leaders, including Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Vinod Rai, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Speaking at the event, Nucleus Software Co-founder and Managing Director Vishnu R. Dusad, emphasised the company’s 1994 strategic decision to expand eastward into Singapore rather than western markets. The event also showcased the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), an initiative backed by Singapore’s monetary authority.

The company currently serves over 200 financial institutions across 50 countries through its flagship products FinnOne Neo and FinnAxia. Its platforms process more than 26 million transactions daily and support various financial services, including retail, corporate, and Islamic finance.