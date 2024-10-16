Nupur Recyclers Limited (NRL) announced today its expansion into aluminium extrusion manufacturing through a ₹180 million investment in its subsidiary, Nupur Extrusion Private Limited. The move aims to capitalise on the growing demand for recycled materials in the solar energy and construction sectors.

The shares of Nupur Recyclers Limited (NRL) were trading at ₹137.63, down by ₹1.09 or 0.79 per cent, on the NSE today at 1.05 pm.

Nupur Extrusion, 60 per cent owned by NRL, has acquired approximately 2 acres of land in Sampla, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, for a new production facility. The company has ordered two extrusion press machines from international suppliers, targeting a production capacity of 5,000-6,000 tons by FY 2025-26.

Established in May 2023, Nupur Extrusion will focus on manufacturing aluminium extrusions using recycled aluminium scrap. This expansion allows NRL to enter the aluminium extrusion market, which is crucial for solar panel components and construction applications like shuttering and scaffolding.

Rajesh Gupta, Managing Director of NRL, stated that the investment would strengthen the company’s market position and support sustainable industrial growth. NRL, known for importing and processing non-ferrous metal scraps, operates in the Middle East, Central Europe, and the USA.