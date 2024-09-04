Nupur Recyclers Limited’s share price on the NSE fell by 1.69% to ₹98.02 as of 10.25 AM today.
This decline comes after the company’s announcement yesterday confirming the acquisition of additional shares in its subsidiary, Nupur Polymers Private Limited. The acquisition has increased Nupur Recyclers’ ownership from 98% to 100%, making Nupur Polymers a wholly-owned subsidiary.
The company completed the transaction for a cash consideration of ₹2,500, acquiring 250 equity shares at ₹10 each. The move is aimed at supporting the growth and business expansion of Nupur Recyclers in the plastic recycling and trading industry.
