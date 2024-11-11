Nupur Recyclers Limited (NRL) announced plans today to expand its operations into metal scrap processing and lithium-ion battery recycling, with a new facility scheduled to open by 2027. The announcement comes as demand grows for sustainable solutions in the electric vehicle sector.

The shares of Nupur Recyclers Limited (NRL) were trading at ₹109.70 down by ₹0.69 or 0.63 per cent on the NSE today at 12.28 pm.

The company, currently focused on non-ferrous metal scrap processing, will establish a state-of-the-art plant dedicated to handling both metal scraps and lithium-ion battery recycling. NRL Managing Director Rajesh Gupta emphasized the move as part of the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.

NRL, listed on the National Stock Exchange, currently specializes in importing, trading, and processing various non-ferrous metal scraps, including shredded zinc, zinc die-cast scraps, Zurik scrap, and aluminum Zorba grades.

The expansion marks a strategic shift for the Delhi-based recycler, positioning it to capitalize on the growing electric vehicle market while maintaining its existing metal recycling operations. The company expects the new venture to significantly boost its revenue, though specific financial projections were not disclosed in the announcement.

