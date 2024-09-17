Nupur Recyclers Limited (NRL) announced plans to acquire additional shares in Frank Metals Recyclers Private Limited (FMRPL), a company specialising in ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap trading and recycling. The decision was approved during a Corporate Compliance Committee meeting held on September 17, 2024.

NRL currently holds an 80 per cent stake in FMRPL and intends to maintain this percentage on a fully diluted basis. The acquisition, expected to be completed within two months, will be made in cash at a price determined by an approved valuer.

FMRPL, incorporated on June 23, 2021, reported a turnover of ₹4,258.46 lakh for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. This marks a significant increase from zero turnover in the previous two years.

The move is part of NRL’s growth and business expansion strategy. As the transaction involves a common director, Rajesh Gupta, it is classified as a related party transaction but is reported to be conducted at arm’s length.