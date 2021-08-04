Nuvoco Vistas Corporation fixes IPO price band at ₹560-570

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Nirma group cement player Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd has fixed initial public offering price band as ₹560-570 a share. The issue, which looks to raise up to ₹5,000 crore, will open for subscription on August 9 and close on August 11.
Minimum bid Lot is 26 equity shares and in multiples of 26 equity shares thereafter.
The company will issue fresh equity shares, aggregating up to ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of shares aggregating up to ₹3,500 crore, by Niyogi Enterprise Private Ltd, the promoter selling shareholder.
Anchor investors participation will be on August 6, a company statement said.
The proceeds from the IPO will be used for repayment/prepayment/redemption, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed of by our company, besides general corporate purposes.
ICICI Securities Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd, JP Morgan India Private Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book running lead managers to the Offer, the company informed in a statement.
Nuvoco Vistas claims to be the fifth largest cement player in India and the largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity at 22.32 million tonnes per annum across 11 plants as on March 31, 2021.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...