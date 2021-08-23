Nuvoco Vistas makes a weak debut, lists at 17% discount

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Nirma group company Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday, listing at a 17 per cent discount over its issue price of ₹570.
The company opened at ₹471 on the BSE, down ₹99.00 or 17.37 per cent against its issue price. However, Nuvoco's shares recovered after opening to reach a high of 520.00. At 10:01 am, it was trading at ₹515.70, down ₹54.30 or 9.53 per cent from its issue price.
On the NSE, after opening at ₹485.00, it was trading at ₹524.90, down 45.10 or 7.91 per cent.
Read also: IPO Screener: Nuvoco Vistas listing today
The ₹5,000 crore IPO was subscribed 1.71 times during August 9-11, mainly due to qualified institutional buyers, whose reserved portion was subscribed 4.23 times.
The issue price had been fixed at ₹570 a share, upper end of the price band of ₹560-570. Both non-institutional investors at 66 per cent and retail investors at 73 per cent were under subscribed.
The public offer of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation comprised a new issue of ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise. The net proceeds from the latest issue will be utilised for repaying of debts.
Nuvoco Vistas had raised ₹1,500 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. Over 40 investors have participated in the anchor book, including marquee foreign portfolio investors and domestic investors. The company allotted nearly 2.63 crore equity shares at an upper band of ₹570 a share to anchor Investors.
Domestic investors included SBI MF, SBI Life Insurance, IPru MF, Nippon MF, Axis MF, HDFC Life, Mirae MF, Franklin Templeton MF, Premji Invest and SBI Pension Fund.
Foreign portfolio investors such as APG AM, CI Funds, TT International, Carmignac and Wells Capital, among others, had also participated in the anchor book.
Nuvoco Vistas is one of the largest cement companies in India. As of March 2021, the company had 11 cement plants with a consolidated installed manufacturing capacity of 22.32 mtpa. The company has a dedicated construction development and innovation centre located in Mumbai.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...