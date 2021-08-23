Nuvoco Vistas makes a weak debut, lists at 17% discount

Nirma group company Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday, listing at a 17 per cent discount over its issue price of ₹570.

The company opened at ₹471 on the BSE, down ₹99.00 or 17.37 per cent against its issue price. However, Nuvoco's shares recovered after opening to reach a high of 520.00. At 10:01 am, it was trading at ₹515.70, down ₹54.30 or 9.53 per cent from its issue price.

On the NSE, after opening at ₹485.00, it was trading at ₹524.90, down 45.10 or 7.91 per cent.

The ₹5,000 crore IPO was subscribed 1.71 times during August 9-11, mainly due to qualified institutional buyers, whose reserved portion was subscribed 4.23 times.

The issue price had been fixed at ₹570 a share, upper end of the price band of ₹560-570. Both non-institutional investors at 66 per cent and retail investors at 73 per cent were under subscribed.

The public offer of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation comprised a new issue of ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise. The net proceeds from the latest issue will be utilised for repaying of debts.

Nuvoco Vistas had raised ₹1,500 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. Over 40 investors have participated in the anchor book, including marquee foreign portfolio investors and domestic investors. The company allotted nearly 2.63 crore equity shares at an upper band of ₹570 a share to anchor Investors.

Domestic investors included SBI MF, SBI Life Insurance, IPru MF, Nippon MF, Axis MF, HDFC Life, Mirae MF, Franklin Templeton MF, Premji Invest and SBI Pension Fund.

Foreign portfolio investors such as APG AM, CI Funds, TT International, Carmignac and Wells Capital, among others, had also participated in the anchor book.

Nuvoco Vistas is one of the largest cement companies in India. As of March 2021, the company had 11 cement plants with a consolidated installed manufacturing capacity of 22.32 mtpa. The company has a dedicated construction development and innovation centre located in Mumbai.