Bharti Airtel’s Nxtra has joined the RE100 initiative led by Climate Group in partnership with CDP.
The company, according to a stock exchange filing, has contracted 422,000 MWh renewable energy till date. In FY 2023-24, Nxtra saved 156,595 tCO2e emissions by sourcing renewable energy through power purchase agreements (PPAs) and captive solar rooftop plants.
Ashish Arora, CEO — Nxtra by Airtel, said, “We are an environmentally responsible brand and have been increasingly adopting clean energy alternatives. We are on a healthy trajectory towards achieving our net zero goals by 2031, and are happy to become a part of the RE100 initiative, with a commitment to 100 per cent renewable electricity.”
Bharti Airtel stock traded flat at ₹1,461.90 on the NSE as of 11.19 am, up 0.16 per cent.
