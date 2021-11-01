Nykaa IPO subscribed 82 times

The IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, a multi-brand beauty, personal care and fashion platform under Nykaa, was subscribed fully 81.72 times on the last day of the issue, thanks to a huge response from all retail, QIB and HNI investors. The price band of the issue is ₹1,085-1,125 a share.

While the retail portion was subscribed 12.24 times, non-institutional investor category (generally referred as HNIs) received bids worth 112 times. The qualified institutional buyer category portion received bids for 91.18 times and the employees portion 1.88 times.

Anchor investors

The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth ₹630 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth ₹4,721.92 crore by several selling shareholders including the promoters and investors.

Ahead of the issue on Wednesday, FSN E-Commerce Ventures mopped up ₹2,396 crore from 174 anchor investors. The company has finalised allocation of 2.13 crore shares to anchor investors, at ₹1,125 a share, at the upper end of the price band.

Meanwhile, Fino Payments Bank’s IPO, which closes for public subscription on Tuesday, subscribed 87 per cent with retail portion receiving bids for 4.65 times.

Issues of PB Fintech (Policybazaar), SJS Enterprises and Sigachi Industries, which opened today, received were subscribed 54 per cent, 32 per cent and 9.52 times respectively, according to the data available with the stock exchanges.