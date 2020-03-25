NYSE reports two more virus cases after trading floor shuts down

The New York Stock Exchange reported two new cases of Covid-19 after it temporarily shut its iconic trading floor and moved to fully electronic trading Monday.

Two people who worked on the trading floor tested positive for the virus, in addition to two others last week, according to an NYSE notice to traders reviewed by Bloomberg. The additional cases were reported earlier by Reuters.

The exchange implemented daily screening for elevated temperatures and related symptoms for the coronavirus last week while the floor was open.

Those previously tested whose results remain outstanding will be notified directly by the medical team when results become available, NYSE said in the memo. It recommended that anyone who worked in the storied venue in the last 14 days undergo a period of self-quarantine for two weeks.