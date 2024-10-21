Oberoi Realty Limited secured bookings worth ₹1,348 crore in the first three days of launching its new integrated development project in Thane, Maharashtra. The company sold 5.65 lakh square feet of carpet area at its Oberoi Garden City Thane project, which opened for sale on October 18, 2024.

The shares of Oberoi Realty Limited were trading at ₹1,975.80, up ₹44.30 or 2.29 per cent on the NSE today at 10:10 a.m.

The development, named Jardin, is spread across 75 acres at Pokhran Road 2 and features five residential towers in its first phase, with bookings currently open for two towers. The project offers 3-bedroom and 3-bedroom plus studio apartments, starting from 1,475 square feet, in towers over 65 stories.

The integrated development will include a JW Marriott Hotel, a private membership club, and an Oberoi International School. The residential complex will feature more than 30 amenities for residents.

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty, attributed the strong sales to customer trust in the brand. The Mumbai-headquartered developer has completed 47 projects across Mumbai to date.

The project marks a significant expansion for Oberoi Realty in Thane, a growing suburban market in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.