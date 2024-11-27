Ola Electric, India’s pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled its new Gig and S1 Z range of electric scooters, targeting mass-market adoption with competitive pricing starting at ₹39,999.

The shares of Ola Electric Mobility Limited were trading at ₹79.11 up by ₹5.69 or 7.75 per cent on the NSE today at 10.32 am.

The company introduced four new models: Ola Gig, Ola Gig+, Ola S1 Z, and Ola S1 Z+, designed to cater to diverse customer segments including gig workers, students, young professionals, and small business owners. Reservations for these models are opened with a token amount of ₹499, with deliveries scheduled to begin in April and May 2025.

The Ola Gig series, priced at ₹39,999 and ₹49,999, focuses on gig economy workers with features like removable batteries and ranges between 81-112 km. The S1 Z models, priced at ₹59,999 and ₹64,999, offer higher performance with top speeds of 70 kmph and dual 1.5 kWh removable batteries providing a total range of 146 km.

Additionally, Ola Electric introduced the PowerPod, a ₹9,999 inverter that can power home appliances using the scooter’s portable battery, adding value for customers in areas with unstable electricity supply.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, emphasised the company’s commitment to democratising electric mobility across India. The launch complements Ola’s existing portfolio, which includes the S1 scooter range and a newly announced Roadster motorcycle series.

The strategic pricing and versatile product range aim to accelerate electric vehicle adoption by offering affordable, reliable, and multipurpose electric mobility solutions.