“While the long-term potential of Ola Electric, especially given the EV market’s favorable outlook, might be appealing, the current valuation appears to be quite speculative. Investors should be cautious, especially given the company’s ongoing losses and the high volatility in its stock price. For new investors, it may be wise to wait for a more stable entry point or consider the stock as a long-term play with a high risk-reward ratio. Meanwhile, at their annual ‘Sankalp’ event, the company introduced four new motorcycles across various price ranges. While motorcycles dominate the broader two-wheeler market in India, their share in the EV segment is currently just 1%, offering significant growth potential for the company. The launch is expected to positively impact as the company benefits from a first-mover advantage in the electric motorcycle segment. and the potential for increased market penetration, Ola is likely to see enhanced revenue visibility over the long term. This strategic move could further strengthen its position in the EV market, contributing to sustained growth in its share price.”