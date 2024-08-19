Ola Stock Price, Ola Electric Mobility Share Price Live Updates for August 19, 2024: Ola Electric Mobility shares rallied 10% in early trade on Monday to hit the upper circuit. Ola Group recently announced its foray into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of three models and two more in the pipeline. The company also reported a jump in revenue from operations for the April-June quarter of 2024-25.
