Company news: Alembic Pharmaceuticals

OM Metals Infraprojects has received a letter of acceptance from Amravati Project Construction for orders worth ₹240.07 crore. The order is related to engineers, procurement and construction of civil, mechanical and electrical works for pressurised pipe distribution network of lower pedhi project and operation and maintenance for five years after the completion. Shares of Om Metals jumped 6.98 per cent at ₹25.30 on the BSE.