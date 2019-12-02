Stocks

Company news: Alembic Pharmaceuticals

| Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

OM Metals Infraprojects has received a letter of acceptance from Amravati Project Construction for orders worth ₹240.07 crore. The order is related to engineers, procurement and construction of civil, mechanical and electrical works for pressurised pipe distribution network of lower pedhi project and operation and maintenance for five years after the completion. Shares of Om Metals jumped 6.98 per cent at ₹25.30 on the BSE.

Published on December 02, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ICICI Venture, 4 others pay ₹5.2 cr to settle case with SEBI